Persona 5 will be the first game to leave the PlayStation Plus Collection

After leaking, April’s PlayStation Plus games lineup has been confirmed. While it’ll be nice for subscribers to get a trio of SpongeBob, Robin Hood, and roguelike games, they’ll also be losing one soon.

It’s easy to miss, but the PlayStation Blog post announcing the April lineup also has an addendum about Persona 5. “Persona 5 will leave the PS Plus Collection on May 11,” it says. “Add the game to your game library before then to continue to access it while you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription.” This is the first time a game has exited the PlayStation Plus Collection. The group of 18 games has been consistent since the PlayStation 5 launched, but that’s changing in May.

Persona 5 could be replaced with Persona 5 Royal, the souped-up version of the acclaimed RPG with additional content, but that remains to be seen. If you’re a PS Plus subscriber who hasn’t already claimed the game, do so now. As the message says, you’ll still maintain ownership of the game while subscribed, but you won’t be able to claim it after Wednesday, May 11.

Curiously, this announcement comes after the reveal of PlayStation’s new subscription service, which will combine PS Plus and PS Now into a single, three-tiered service. Existing PS Plus offerings, a catalogue of PS4 and PS5 games, backwards compatible titles from earlier generations, and game trials are all on offer. Free full games on day one, however, are not. PlayStation boss Jim Ryan believes games would suffer if they were.