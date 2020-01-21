Phil Spencer is once again in Japan, discussing “2020 and beyond”

Phil Spencer has informed his Twitter followers that he’s once again in Japan for a work trip on behalf of Microsoft’s Team Xbox. The Executive Vice President at Xbox is in Japan to meet publishers, developers, and discuss with them what’s about to happen in “2020 and beyond.”

“Great to be back in Japan with the team talking and listening to amazing studios and publishers about 2020 and beyond,” said Spencer in a tweet. “Really strong energy and excitement here about gaming’s future.”

Phil Spencer has been visiting Japan for a few months before each E3 for the last several years to talk with publishers to bring their games at the Xbox media briefing and on the platform.

This visit could be slightly different, though. Spencer has shared multiple times he would like an Asian team to join Xbox Game Studios sooner or later, and this year’s visit might be pivotal in defining what could be the studio to enter Microsoft’s first-party organization.

We might learn about it at the incoming E3, where, despite Sony’s absence for the second year in a row, Xbox has confirmed it will hold a media briefing to showcase its newest games and Xbox Series X, which is launching by Holiday 2020.