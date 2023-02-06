Pikmin 4 release date potentially listed early by retailer, could be landing May 2023

Pikmin 4’s release date could be upon us sooner than expected this year, as details have apparently leaked via an apparent early listing on a games retailer’s website. From the prolific mind of Shigeru Miyamoto, the upcoming fifth installment in the series was given a nebulous “2023” release window when it was originally announced during Nintendo’s September 2022 Direct. This new listing puts the game in a position to give the publisher a one-two punch of major titles as we head into the summer.

The information has either leaked or more likely been listed in error by a Greek games retailer, Game Explorers, with an apparent release date of May 26, 2023. No further information is provided on the listing aside from an option to pre-order the title and with release details being so scarce elsewhere, it’s best to take it with a grain of salt for now, at least until Nintendo announces the game officially via another Direct.

Box Art for Pikmin 4, via Game Explorers/Nintendo

Nintendo’s release lineup for 2023 is looking noticeably thin, to the point of them choosing to abstain from an appearance at this year’s E3 event. In fact, the upcoming BOTW sequel The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Pikmin 4 are two of the few large-scale titles to be released this year. There is, of course, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, but that game is a remake of a Wii title rather than a wholly new game from the company, so it’s understandable to see Nintendo take a step back from any exhibitions or shows this year.

Given that TotK’s confirmed release date is also rapidly approaching this summer, having Pikmin 4 drop in such close proximity could dampen its own shine. Either way, Pikmin 4 will look to iterate further on the action-platformer-meets-RTS and puzzle game style of gameplay that fans loved in previous titles in the series. And regardless of sales comparisons to something as massive as TotK, Nintendo fans will be eating well this summer if this listing proves to be true.