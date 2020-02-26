Platinum Games reveals G. G. Project, third title in the Hero Trilogy

Platinum Games has revealed G. G. Project, the second of the fourth game announcements part of the Platinum 4 initiative.

In an interview with Famitsu, G. G. Project is the third title in the Hero Trilogy, following Viewtiful Joe and The Wonderful 101, which is currently being remastered.

The magazine has an image of a boy posing under a pale light and transforming into a giant to fight a kaiju, a giant monster in the vein of Godzilla.

The intellectual property is for the first time owned by Platinum Games and is being self-published “on all existing platforms.”

The game is going to be directed by Hideki Kamiya, who said that it is not set to focus exclusively on action, similarly to the projects mentioned above.

“Where Viewtiful Joe is Kamen Rider-esque in that one guy transforms into a hero, and The Wonderful 101 is more like a group of people transforming into heroes,” Kamiya said, “Project G.G. is a giant hero-esque title.”

The game is currently being worked on by a team of 15. The goal is to open a new 100-person office in Tokyo.

At a certain point in the development of the game, which is just at its start, Tencent – who has invested in the label – offered to fund it, but Platinum Games declined the offer as it felt that might have compromised its creative freedom.

The remaining two games in the Platinum 4 initiative are said to be brand new and not ports of existing titles, and in particular, the fourth is considered a secret that people will find “very interesting” to discover.