PlayStation 5 had its best quarter yet, reaching 32 million lifetime sales as supply issues finally ease

It’s been a long, hard road for the PlayStation 5. Its early days were plagued by chip shortages and supply issues caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, meaning that Sony was never quite able to meet the demand for the console. Now, it looks like the PlayStation 5 has finally turned a corner as Sony releases their sales report for the third quarter of 2022.

The good news is that the PlayStation 5 had its best quarter ever at the end of 2022 according to their most recent quarterly report, which you can read for yourself here. A total of 7.1 million units were sold in the last three months of the year, up around 83% over the same period the year before. This was helped by the fact that it was the first holiday season where Sony hadn’t struggled to ship units around the world. We’re sure it didn’t hurt that the massively popular God of War Ragnarok was released during this period as well.

A total of 32.1 million PlayStation 5s have been sold around the world since the console launched in November 202. Things are looking good enough for Sony’s console that the company has revised its sales projections for the year, lifting them to 19 million units from 18 million. So far this financial year, which runs from April 2022 to March 2023, 12.8 million units have been sold.

Along with healthy software sales for the quarter, there is still work to be done for Sony. Though it was by far the best quarter for console sales this generation, the PlayStation 5 is still lagging behind its predecessor. By this point in its lifecycle, the PlayStation 4 had sold 38 million units, though it didn’t have to contend with the aforementioned supply issues that gave the PlayStation 5 a stuttering launch. It will likely take at least two equally strong quarters to close the gap, which has to be the company’s overall goal.

There are other obstacles ahead of the PlayStation, including the looming acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Sony’s biggest rival, Microsoft. That deal remains up in the air, casting a shadow over every decision that Sony makes in its gaming division. However, these numbers confirm that, as Jim Ryan said during Sony’s press conference at the Consumer Electronics Show, those who want a PlayStation 5 should finally be able to find one.