SIE CEO Jim Ryan has met EU’s antitrust boss about Xbox’s Activision deal

One of the biggest news stories of 2022 was the news that Microsoft intended to purchase Activision Blizzard. Over a year later and that deal is still making headlines, as competitors and governments look at how the merger would impact the game industry, for better and for worse. The latest wrinkle in this ongoing case comes as reports emerge that Sony CEO Jim Ryan has had a meeting with the EU’s antitrust organization regarding the proposed Microsoft and Activision Blizzard merger.

The story was originally broken by Reuters, citing a source that declined to be identified. The EU has yet to formally issue a statement against or in favor of the merger, but it is widely believed that they will issue a “charge sheet” to Microsoft before April 26, when they are scheduled to rule on the deal. That charge sheet, which will equate to a warning that the merger will violate the block’s anti-competition rules, could come within the week.

Reuters’ source claimed to have intimate knowledge about the meeting between Ryan and the EU’s antitrust body, but the initial report is very light on details. With the meeting reportedly taking place on January 25, it could be a sign that a charge sheet will be coming sooner rather than later. Meeting with Microsoft’s biggest competitor was inevitable as it the body will want solid information about how the deal will impact the gaming industry both within Europe and the rest of the world. Many investors doubt if the merger will go through, considering the numerous obstacles standing in the way.

Understandably, Sony has been among the loudest objectors of the acquisition, which they claim would harm their ability to compete in the console market. If the EU does issue a warning to Microsoft regarding the Activision Blizzard merger, it would mean another massive hurdle for the company to overcome before closing on the largest deal of its kind in gaming history. Already the US Federal Trade Commission has sued to block the deal, meaning that the process is going to take years rather than months to resolve.