PlayStation 5 is finally getting native Discord integration

PS5 owners across the US, Canada, Japan, and the UK will, at last, be invited to beta-test Discord Voice Chat integration on their consoles, starting today. The long-sought-after call feature has been in the works for quite some time, with Xbox already having beaten PlayStation to the punch back in September 2022 when its platform first integrated with the gaming-synonymous desktop and mobile chat app.

In an official blog post from Discord, the team detailed the upcoming function, which will soon allow all PS5 owners to link up their Discord accounts and transfer Voice Calls directly over to their console and speak to their friends “no matter if people are playing on PC, mobile, or a different Discord-supported console.” In typical comedic fashion from the company, Discord released a trailer of its own to announce to help break the news to PlayStation users — however, there’s no release date for the full integration on offer here.

Related: How to set up Discord on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One

Related: How to make Discord show what game you’re playing

PlayStation made its own blog post in tandem with Discord to help boost the visibility of the long-awaited voice integration, while also announcing VRR 1440p support, new UX, and new social and accessibility features. Something of particular note within the blog was PlayStation’s confirmation that any beta tester (and future PS5/Discord users) who had previously linked their PSN and Discord prior to the rolling out of the feature will need to re-link their accounts.

Neither blog posts from Discord nor PlayStation were able to offer any clue as to when a fully native Discord voice chat update will arrive for all PlayStation 5 users, so those taking part in the beta can count themselves lucky for now, while the rest of us will have to wait.