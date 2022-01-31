You can now bring your Discord account and connect it with your PlayStation account. This will be available to all PlayStation 4 and PlayStation consoles, allowing you to display what games you’re playing on your PlayStation console on your Discord profile. This guide covers how to link your Discord account to your PlayStation account.

Before doing this, make sure you have a preexisting Discord or PlayStation account to make the process easier.

Image via Discord

You’ll be able to link your accounts directly from your Discord page. To do this, head over to your profile and go to User Settings. From there, go to Connections, and you should have multiple options available, with a newly added PlayStation logo alongside them all. Click on it, and a browser window will appear so you can type in the login information for your PlayStation account. After you confirm your information, your accounts will connect.

After these two are connected, you can go to your PlayStation Network account and find the Display on Profile or Display PlayStation Network as your status, which will show what games you’re playing on Discord while using your PlayStation console. You can also choose to shut these off if you’d prefer not to share this information.