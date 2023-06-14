PlayStation Announces Game Streaming Test Alongside New PS Plus Games

Sony has made a surprise announcement alongside the reveal of the next batch of PlayStation Plus Game Catalog titles, as Premium members will soon be able to stream select PlayStation 5 games to their consoles. The PS5 game streaming service is currently being tested internally, and it has yet to be given a launch date.

Streaming video game services have had a slow start, but the concept clearly has a lot of potential. The PlayStation line already has game streaming to a degree, as PlayStation Plus Premium members can stream PS3 games on PS5, while select PS4 titles also have this feature. This is actually the only way to play PS3 games on PS5, which is frustrating for those with slow Internet speeds, but at least the option is there.

PlayStation Plus Premium Member Will Soon Be Able To Stream PS5 Games

A new post on the official PlayStation Blog has announced that Premium members will soon be able to stream select first and third-party PS5 games to their consoles. This announcement was made alongside the next batch of PlayStation Game Catalog titles, which will launch soon. These games include:

● Far Cry 6 (PS4/PS5)

● Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (PS4/PS5)

● Rogue Legacy 2 (PS4/PS5)

● Inscryption (PS4/PS5)

● Soulstice (PS5)

● Tacoma (PS4)

● Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (PS4)

● Killing Floor 2 (PS4)

You might be wondering what the purpose of streaming PS5 games to PS5 hardware is. After all, you already have the hardware, so why not just download and play the games? This is because games can have ridiculous file sizes now, with many players dreading the thought of how big games like FF7 Rebirth will be, considering it will ship on two discs. This streaming option lets you play the games immediately without downloading them.

Sony is also releasing Project Q in the future, as seen in the screenshot above. This is a streaming device with a DualSense controller wrapped around it. Once more PS5 games have streaming capabilities, they will work with the Project Q straight out of the gate without worrying about Remote Play, allowing you to stream games from anywhere with a wi-fi connection.

As is the case with all streaming game services, the usefulness of the Premium update depends on the quality of the user’s Wi-Fi. If your Internet is fast enough to stream flawlessly, it’s also probably fast enough to download huge games quickly. This service will be much more useful in conjunction with Project Q, allowing people to play PS5 games on the go, so long as their service can handle it.