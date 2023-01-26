Can you play PS3 games on PS5? Answered

Sony has embraced backward compatibility on the PlayStation 5, as the console can play digital and physical versions of PlayStation 4 games. That native backward compatibility only extends to the PlayStation 4, which makes sense, considering that Sony isn’t ready to give up on the previous console generation, but what about games released for Sony’s older systems, such as the PlayStation 3?

Related: The best video game controllers on the market today

Can you play PS3 games on PS5?

Image via Evan Amos, Wikimedia Commons

The PS5 can play PS3 games, but only those connected to the PlayStation Plus service. This means that actual ownership of PS3 games doesn’t matter, as the PS5 cannot recognize older Blu-Ray discs, and digital games from anything older than the PS4 will not appear on the PS5’s PlayStation Store for download or purchase. It’s also impossible to buy new digital games on the PS3, as the PlayStation Store on older consoles has been shut down, so people are stuck with whatever is currently in their library.

The only way PS3 games can be played on PS5 is by subscribing to the highest tier of the revamped PlayStation Plus service. Those who pay for PlayStation Plus Premium can play select games from the PS1, PS2, PSP, and PS3 libraries. The PS3 games on PlayStation Plus Premium also come with a huge caveat, as they can only be streamed to the PS5 and cannot be downloaded, like the other classic titles on the service. This means a fast and stable Internet connection is required to play PS3 games on PS5.

It bears mentioning that PlayStation Plus Premium isn’t available in all regions, as it requires cloud streaming. Instead, certain markets have access to a different service, called PlayStation Plus Deluxe, which is cheaper but cannot play PS3 games, so there is a geographical restriction on whether the PS5 can stream PS3 titles.