PlayStation is seeking devs for a triple-A mystery project with The Last of Us studio

There is no better way to find out about a triple-A secret project than bumping into a job listing talking about it. A job listing posted by PlayStation offered details on a “high visibility project” in the works that will involve the Last of Us development studio, Naughty Dog. Sony seems to be building a new development team that will work on a triple-A game, which is kept under wraps at the moment. In their own words, “Sony PlayStation is building a new internal game development team in partnership with PSS Visual Arts.”

The job listing reads as follows “Though currently unannounced, we have a clear vision and plan to release. (…) As the ideal candidate, you will be proficient in all aspects of AAA game production and management.” Though Sony does not explicitly say that the mystery project is going to be a triple-A game, they do seem to need the resources for one. The “clear vision and plan to release” statements do make this project sound like it is set in stone.

Related: Sony supposedly prepping a PlayStation 5 with a detachable disk drive, rumors indicate

With the latest installment in The Last of Us series being released recently, we can either assume that this might be a new Uncharted title or something else entirely. It has been five years since the release of the last Uncharted, The Lost Legacy. So, assuming this job listing might have something to do with this very successful and popular series shouldn’t be a long stretch.

Another interesting piece of news readers could get out of this job listing is that PSS Visual Arts might be working on becoming a fully-fledged solo developer studio. As we know, PSS Visual Arts has mostly worked as a supporting cast for many popular studios, so this dev hunt might be the start of something new.