Can you upgrade Uncharted 4 or The Lost Legacy to Legacy of Thieves Collection on PS5?

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on the PlayStation 5 will cost you $49.99 if you want to buy the bundle outright. However, as with other PS5 remasters of PlayStation-exclusive titles, there is a way to upgrade any existing copies of either Uncharted 4 or The Lost Legacy to get the remastered Uncharted collection at a reduced cost. Here’s how the upgrade process works for the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PS5.

According to PlayStation, those who previously purchased either Uncharted 4, The Lost Legacy, or the digital bundle available on PS4 that packages both games together will be eligible to upgrade their purchase to a digital version of the Legacy of Thieves Collection for only $10. You’ll receive both of the remastered titles whether you currently own one title or both. However, you won’t be able to purchase the upgrade until January 28, 2022, which is when the bundle will launch on PS5.

Related: Does Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection have multiplayer?

This upgrade path is available whether you own a digital or physical copy of either Uncharted game, but it’s worth noting that physical disc owners will have to insert their PS4 disc into their PS5 every time they wish to play the collection. Unfortunately, this means that if you own the games physically, but have the disc-free PS5, you won’t be able to follow the upgrade path.

Additionally, any copies of Uncharted 4 redeemed as part of your PlayStation Plus subscription will not be eligible for the discounted upgrade. If you wish to upgrade a digital copy of the game, you’ll have to buy it from the PlayStation store.