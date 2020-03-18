PlayStation Plus giving away free Monster Hunter World, but only in certain territories

PlayStation Plus is giving away free Monster Hunter World PS4 digital copies, but only in certain territories. The game is the latest entry in the cooperative monster slaying franchise from Capcom, which has also been released on Xbox One and PC.

Monster Hunter World is being added to the Instant Game Collection of the subscription-based service, even though the lineup of free titles had already been revealed just weeks ago. However, this is only happening in certain territories.

The initiative that has not been detailed yet by Capcom nor Sony but could be linked to the novel coronavirus emergency is limited to Asia and Japan. The accounts from Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong – as users are sharing on ResetEra – are confirmed to be granted their free Monster Hunter World copy. However, outside of those countries, players will still have to pay for it.

The copy included in the Instant Game Collection is the core game, which was launched in 2018. The latest and sole expansion, the acclaimed Iceborne, is not being given away, and this is likely where Capcom is aiming to monetize.

The PlayStation Plus lineup of free games is usually expected to be revealed upon the last Wednesday of each month, which means that Sony should unveil it on Mar. 25. However, with Apr. 1 being a Wednesday itself, there’s a chance Sony might get some more time to provide the list.

PlayStation Plus March free games include Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces. Shadow of the Colossus is the iconic Fumito Ueda’s action-adventure revived by remake maestro Bluepoint Games, while Sonic Forces is the latest 3D entry in SEGA’s platform franchise. Free titles in 2020 have included BioShock: The Collection, The Sims 4, and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection.