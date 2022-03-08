Prepare for a PlayStation State of Play broadcast coming tomorrow

Gaming is full of rumors and speculation, whether it is about an upcoming game or an announcement that is set to hit the air. In the case of the rumors of an upcoming PlayStation State of Play event that have been buzzing around this week, it looks like they were true.

Sony has announced that a State of Play broadcast would be happening on Wednesday, March 9 at 2 PM PT/5 PM ET/11 PM CET, according to a post on the PlayStation blog. The State of Play will focus on new reveals for both the PS5 and PS4 consoles, but won’t have any updates on PlayStation VR2 titles or hardware. Expect the event to take right around 20 minutes and will have a special focus on titles coming from Japanese publishers.

This is the first State of Play since October 2021 and the first since Sony’s quarterly report showed how poor the PS5 sales were over the recent holiday season, so there should be plenty for the company to talk about to try to encourage hardware sales. Since Forspoken has been pushed back to an October 11 release, Sony has a hole in its summer release schedule that it’ll likely want to fill quickly. If you want to watch the broadcast live, you can do so via the PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels.