Sony halves PlayStation VR2 forecast after disappointing pre-order numbers

PlayStation VR2 is set to launch worldwide next month, and pre-orders for the VR headset have been available since November 2022. Sony’s prediction of this VR headset being an exciting piece of hardware, designed to bring in next-gen VR gaming, and players can’t wait to get their hands on it, has not come true as the pre-order numbers are below expectations.

Sony committed multiple resources to the PSVR2 marketing, recently announcing a lineup of launch window games, and detailing features that will allow players to play games on VR for extended periods when the first look of the headset was revealed. The anticipated demand for the headset led to an initial forecast of two million headsets during the launch quarter.

With the actual pre-order numbers providing a good indicator of interest, Sony has slashed the VR2 headset forecast in half, according to a few analysts who spoke to Bloomberg’s journalist Takashi Mochizuki. This forecast could be adjusted based on shifts in demand, either going down even further or getting an upward revision.

Bloomberg is reporting Sony has cut PlayStation VR2 forecast in half due to low preorders



• Originally Sony was aiming for 2 Million during launch quarter, now down to 1 Million

• High Price Tag seen as limiting interesthttps://t.co/uQRf9aubYl pic.twitter.com/IzzjmNv03b — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) January 31, 2023

PSVR2’s $599 price tag, even expensive than a PlayStation 5, is reported to be a significant factor in low pre-order numbers. Sony pinned its hope on the headset’s launch line-up, but the demand hasn’t translated as the firm expected. Takashi Mochizuki even quoted an analyst saying, “just for a true Sony (PlayStation) fan,” who would pre-order the headset and look past the cost.

Analysts also said PSVR2 is "just for a true Sony (PlayStation) fan."



that means if you have it pre-ordered, you are a true Sony/PS supporter! https://t.co/Td9n7lk9iJ — Takashi Mochizuki (@6d6f636869) January 31, 2023

The high cost of the headset, coupled with the economic situation, has made a few players cancel their pre-orders. Paying for a PS5 was not a simple purchase in the first place, and a headset costing even more than that would be enough to make people think twice about a pre-order.

PlayStation VR2 is releasing at a time when the VR industry is seeing a drop in interest, with companies such as Meta making cuts and Microsoft scaling back its VR operations. While this doesn’t spell the end for VR as we know it, it will provide another obstacle as people look for another way to provide virtual gaming experiences.