PlayStation’s push for mobile has begun, starting with Sackboy

PlayStation’s newest push into the mobile market has begun with the announcement of a new mobile title based on LittleBigPlanet called Ultimate Sackboy. The free-to-play endless runner launches on February 21 for Android and iOS. It will also be one of the first games to come from Sony’s push into the mobile market that the publisher started last year.

Ultimate Sackboy is a typical 3D runner played from a top-down, angled viewpoint, similar to games like Temple Run and Sonic Dash, and is being developed by the UK and Malta-based studio Exient under license from Sony. In the game, Sackboy is taking part in the Ultimate Games, a prestigious obstacle course tournament in the game’s setting of Craftworld. Players can expect to “battle familiar enemies, swing through crazy obstacles, hop, skip, jump and weave [their] way to the top of the Ultimate Games.” Of course, this is a game featuring Sackboy, so be ready for all kinds of customization options. You can see the trailer for the game below.

Related: There’s an official PlayStation controller for mobile phones

While this isn’t Sony’s first title on these platforms, it does highlight their newfound desire to bring more PlayStation titles to mobile. In July 2021, Playstation hired Nicola Sebastiani, the former Apple Arcade head of content, as VP and head of mobile to begin pushing its mobile presence. The following year, SIE president Jim Ryan furthered this point, stating that the company expects that half of its annual releases will be on PC and mobile platforms by 2025. In October of the same year, Playstation Studio Head Herman Hulst also stated that Playstation is looking to “further investments in areas that will strengthen the expansion on to PC, on to mobile and into live services.” With this newfound drive to tap into the lucrative mobile market, we can expect to see more titles from PlayStation IPs in the coming years. That could mean big hitters like Horizon or something smaller like Ape Escape.

Ultimate Sackboy will release worldwide on February 21. Android users can pre-register for the game now on the Google Play Store.