Pokémon fan artist creates 3D mockups of Paradox Mr. Mime & Exploud

A Pokémon fan has envisioned what Paradox versions of Exploud and Mr. Mime would look like if they had been created for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. Needless to say, Mr. Mime is just as horrifying as its modern equivalent, as well as its baby form and Galarian form, which is to be expected of monstrous humanoid clown Pokémon.

Twitter user Louie Zong has uploaded 3D renders of two new Paradox Pokémon from Pokémon Scarlet & Violet in the style they would appear in the Gen IX games. The first is a Paradox version of Exploud, called Iron Lungs, with a body composed of futuristic speakers, allowing it to create much louder sounds than the regular version of the Pokémon, making it a hit at parties.

Clown Man (Paradox Mr. Mime)



Sone theorists believe that this creature coexisted and possibly even reproduced with early humans. The implications are…unpleasant. pic.twitter.com/jkzWjytu8x — Louie Zong (@everydaylouie) March 7, 2023

The second is Paradox Mr. Mime, called Clown Man. This brutish Pokémon resembles a caveman, save for its giant white gloves, red dots on its cheek, and Sideshow Mel-style bone through the head. The Twitter post comes with an accompanying fake Pokédex entry, suggesting that Clown Man may have reproduced with humans, which is something that would never make its way into an official Pokémon game and is more the realm of Delia Ketchum/Mimey fanfics.

The concept of Paradox Pokémon has opened up the floodgates for fan creations, such as the Paradox Entei and Raikou Pokémon fan art that recently made its way online. Unfortunately, it seems likely that Paradox Pokémon will be dropped in Gen X, considering how The Pokémon Company has already moved past Mega Evolutions, Z-Moves, and Dynamaxing. This means that the last of the Paradox Pokémon will likely appear in the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet & Violet expansions, and any remaining ideas will be left in the realm of fan art.