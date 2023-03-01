Entei and Raikou join Suicune with dinosaur Paradox versions in this Pokémon Scarlet and Violet fan art

A Reddit user going by the name Archist237 has given us the privilege of seeing the other two generation two legendary cat Pokémon in Paradox forms based on dinosaurs. After Suicune’s raptorized Walking Wake was introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, we now get to see Entei as a triceratops and Raikou as a brontosaurus.

Scorching Skull and Nimbus Neck as the artist calls them, are two Paradox Pokémon we could definitely get behind. We especially love the cleverness on the latter’s part, since brontosaurus means “thunder lizard” and Raikou is a legendary electric Pokémon. We could definitely see Nimbus Neck calling a lightning storm down on their foes from their head in the sky. As for Scorching Skull, Entei’s earthshaking power fits pretty well there as well.

Related: How to find Walking Wake Tera raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The artist did a particularly great job of having the Pokémon follow the series’ art style, which gives them a little more life. We could definitely see these two make an appearance and they wouldn’t feel out of place. Of course, who knows what the plans are for Paradox Pokémon moving forward. Entei and Raikou might not even get Paradox forms for all we know. We already have a good idea of what Pokémon are returning in the upcoming DLC, so there might not be a lot of wiggle room. Regardless, the idea of them following the same dinosaur inspiration is something we are completely in support of.

Related: A Pokémon fan discovered that the new Paradox Suicune can pull a classic Bible trick and walk on water

Looking at the comments on the Reddit post, the general community seems to agree with us that Scorching Skull and Nimbus Neck are two Paradox Pokémon we would love to see implemented in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The creativity behind Pokémon fans can truly be something to behold at times.