Pokémon fans celebrate Mewtwo’s birthday across social media

Fans are taking the chance to recognize Pokémon’s most popular legendary creature, Mewtwo, today because of a diary entry from the original Pokémon Red and Blue denoting February 6 as the day Mew “gave birth” to a new Pokémon. Of course, this signifies that this is Mewtwo’s birthday.

It is February 6th.



On this day, Mewtwo was born. Happy birthday Mewtwo. pic.twitter.com/OplO458dap — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) February 6, 2023

Of course, nowadays, the concept of Mewtwo being born naturally doesn’t make sense, as the Pokémon was created by a group of Team Rocket scientists in the movie Mewtwo Strikes Back; still our favorite Pokémon movie to this day and gets us to tear up when we watch it. He was genetically made from DNA found in a fossilized piece of Mew. To account for this, the diary in Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee was updated to say, “We obtained a new Pokémon from Mew.”

Related: Pokémon fans are awestruck with the latest Kotobukiya statues of Koraidon and Miraidon

Mewtwo is generally considered to be the most powerful Pokémon, although there is a lot of competition there these days. He has had a presence in many games and other media surrounding the Pokémon franchise and even is a playable character in Super Smash Bros. While he has a history of being pretty hostile toward humans because of his creation, he tends to soften up whenever he sees Pokémon express love toward their trainers. This happens in the Detective Pikachu movie, where it is revealed Mewtwo’s powers are more vast than we ever imagined.

While there are a bunch of games where you can catch Mewtwo, there is actually only one in existence in the game’s world. Games like Pokémon Go, where you can have multiple of them, are not canon to the overall Pokémon story. With all of that being said, battling and catching Mewtwo in any Pokémon game he appears in is largely seen as the final step toward being considered a Pokémon Master for many. February 6 seems like as good of a time as any to appreciate one of the more intimidating presences in Pokémon.