Pokémon Go Celebrates Shiny Stunfisk Debut with Upcoming Limited Research Event

Alongside the Sustainability Week 2023 event in Pokémon Go, Stunfisk and its Galarian Form will receive a celebration day in the form of a Limited Research event to welcome the arrival of its shiny forms. Although these will be rare spawns, there’s a good chance their shiny forms can appear during the event.

Galarian Stunfisk is a fan-favorite in Pokémon Go as it’s one of the better PvP Pokémon. Even though the shiny forms do nothing to a Pokémon’s stats, fans will be eager to add them to their collection and show them off in future battles.

Increased Shiny Stunfisk Encounters Throughout Limited Research Event

The announcement of the event was shared on Pokémon Go’s blog website. The Stunfish Limited Research Day event will happen on April 23, 2023, from 2 PM to 5 PM in a player’s local area. There will be no Timed or Special Research tasks available, but players can acquire several Field Research tasks during the scheduled event time by spinning Photo Discs at PokéStops.

We promise this event isn’t a trap—just a chance to catch the Trap Pokémon!



A new Limited Research Day featuring Stunfisk and Galarian Stunfisk will take place on April 23 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. local time!https://t.co/VWkte99VsU pic.twitter.com/mfUCfklOrr — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 19, 2023

Alongside the appearance of Stunfisk and Galarian Stunfisk, several Pokémon will appear at an increased rate in wild spawns in Pokémon Go. These Pokémon include Sandshrew, Diglett, Gligar, Swinub, Phanpy, Larvitar, Numel, Barboach, Baltoy, Hippopotas, and Drilbur.

Even if players are not motivated to catch shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go, the event should be an excellent opportunity to find an ideal Galarian Stunfisk with the perfect stats. Galarian Stunfisk remains one of the better options in the Great League and Ultra League Battle League competitions. Adding this one to your roster if you don’t have one already is always a good idea.

The Stunfish Limited Research Day will be happening close to the end of the Sustainability Week 2023 event, which features the debut of Bounsweet and its evolved forms. On top of those announcements, Shaymin is also available for free for the first time in a Special Research to all players who log in before Pokémon Go’s Sustainability Week 2023 ends on April 26, 2023.