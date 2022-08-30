Pokémon Go’s Season of Light schedule arrives, along with a massive Battle League update

The latest schedule for Pokémon Go’s Season of Light has arrived, breaking the many events players can look forward to participating in. The season officially starts on September 1 and is set to end on December 1. Alongside an updated schedule, multiple move changes and updates are coming to the Pokémon Go Battle League, giving players multiple reasons to try out new movesets with their Pokémon.

For September, we have all formed of Deoxys appearing in five-star raids from September 1 to 13. A mysterious legendary Pokémon will arrive on September 13, and then on September 27, Yveltal returns to raids. Mega Ampharos and Mega Lopunny will be in Mega Raids, but in the middle of the month, a mysterious Mega Pokémon Form will arrive.

On September 3, Inkay will receive a Limited Research day, allowing players to catch this Pokémon and a Limited Research Task. A few days later, on September 6, the Psychic Spectacular returns to Pokémon Go, with Clefairy Commotion on September 10. Once this has all calmed down, on September 16, the Test Your Mettle event arrives, with a Community Day happening on September 18. Finally, to close out the month, there will be the Fashion Week event from September 27 to October 3.

This covers the first month of Season of Light, but we expect many more events to occur in October and November.

Niantic has also shared a full breakdown of the upcoming Season of Light Battle League changes. Multiple Pokémon can learn moves, such as Nidorina learning Thunderbolt, Nidorino learning Ice Beam, Nidoking learning Double Kick, Galarian Rapidash learning Fairy Wind, and many more. The Battle League also features the Little Jungle Remix, Psychic Cup, Weather Cup, Evolution Cup, and several others, alongside the standard Great, Ultra, and Master League competitions.

The Season of Light will also allow players to catch Cosmog, but Niantic has not shared when this will happen. Instead, the team has been dropping multiple hints over the weekend about various events on their Twitter page in the shape of stars as a small teaser for many events, many of which have not yet been announced. We’re looking forward to learning about them, but for now, we look forward to jumping to Deoxys raids at the start of the season.