Pokémon Go Fest 2023 Announces Three In-Person Events & Global Celebration

After hyping up the return of Pokémon Go Fest for 2023, the events have been announced, and it looks like players are getting the chance to visit three unique in-person locations, and there will be a digital celebration to cap it all off.

The big event won’t be happening in June. Instead, it looks like Pokémon Go Fest 2023 will be happening throughout August, which lines up far better with Niantic’s overall season-based system, featuring a new in-person location each week. Based on the logo, many fans are already making predictions about the featured mystical Pokémon.

Fans Predict Diancie Will Appear in Pokémon Go Fest 2023

These details have been shared by Serebii and several other notable media outlets that have announced the three in-person locations and their dates. Players can participate in Pokémon Go Fest 2023 by joining the in-person events held in London, England, or Osaka, Japan, on August 4, 5, and 6, 2023, New York City in the United States will take place on August 18, 19, and 20, 2023, and the global event will take place from August 26 to 27, 2023.

Serebii Update: The Pokémon GO Fest events of 2023 have been revealed:

London – August 4th to 6th

Osaka – August 4th to 6th

New York – August 18th to 20th

Global – August 26th & 27th



Details being added @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/CwUOhk2cnG — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) April 26, 2023

Similar to previous Pokémon Go Fests, each in-person location will have unique rewards tied to them, but those should all be available during the final event. Previously, Pokémon Go Fest 2022 featured the appearance of specific Ultra Beasts, namely Buzzwole, Pheromosa, Xurkitree, and Nihilego.

Based on the diamonds surrounding the outside of the Pokémon Go Fest 2023 logo, multiple fans are suggesting this could be the event to introduce the mythical Pokémon Diancie, the Jewel Pokémon. It’s a Rock and Fairy-type species of Pokémon with the capability to Mega Evolve, which could serve as an excellent exclusive event for Niantic to hold.

Although this is normally a time for Pokémon Go fans to be excited about the upcoming yearly event that Niantic holds, given the past few months, players are honestly tired of the mobile game. Following Niantic’s silence given the Remote Raid Pass changes, and the Pokémon Go community feeling like they have been wholly ignored, many fans are not looking forward to this event as many would expect.

We’re waiting for more official details from Niantic, as only media outlets have shared the news. After that, we’ll likely get an official blog post and an entire website dedicated to everything happening during the event. However, players can now pick up the Pokémon Go Fest 2023 ticket from the Pokémon Go in-game shop to reserve their spot.