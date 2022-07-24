Pokémon Go Fest: Seattle Global Challenge completed, unlocking Ultra Hisuian Discoveries and Raid Day

Pokémon Go players worldwide and those attending Pokémon Go Fest: Seattle worked together to complete the 15,000,000 Raids Global Challenge over the weekend. With the big event in Seattle coming to an end today, Niantic has announced the Ultra Unlock rewards, Ultra Hisuians Discoveries event and a Hisuian-themed raid day.

The Ultra Hisuian Discoveries event will add multiple bonuses the standard Hisuian Discoveries event, featuring the appearance of Hisuian Growlithe, Qwilfish, and Sneasel. These bonuses include players’ friendship levels increasing faster throughout the event when opening Gifts, trading Pokémon, or battling alongside each other during raids, Gyms, or Train Battles. All players participating in the event can send up to 150 Gifts each day, open up to 45 Gifts, and hold up to 30 Gifts, which should make it much easier to acquire these rare Hisuian Pokémon.

Beyond the gifts, Panpour will be appearing in raids and in the wide worldwide during the event. Panpour traditionally only spawns in the Americas and Greenland, making it possible for players outside of these countries to find it for a limited time, and it should have its shiny version available. In addition, Unown S will be spawning in one-star raids, and you can catch its shiny versions.

On July 31 from 11 AM to 2 PM in your local time zone, there will be a Hisui Discoveries Raid day, where Hisuian Braviary will debut. It will be a three-star raid where players must battle against Hisuian Braviary and defeat it for a chance to capture this Pokémon. The shiny version for Hisuian Braviary will be available, and there’s an increased chance to find it during the event. All players will receive five free Raid Passes during the event, 50% more XP for winning Raid Battles, and a chance to earn more Rare Candy XL for completing in-person raids.

Hopefully, the increased chances to earn 7km eggs from player gifts makes it easier for everyone to encounter Hisuain Growlithe and Sneasel. This was a significant concern by players following the Hisuain Discoveries announcement, but it looks like Niantic might have made things significantly more manageable.