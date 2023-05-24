Pokémon Go “Litters The World” With Same 20 Pokémon, According To Players

Pokémon Go has been a popular mobile game since it was released worldwide in 2016, but the game keeps facing some trials and tribulations from its fans. As a player is out and about walking around, the game spawns Pokémon around the player to catch, just like any other Pokémon game on a console.

While it generates Pokémon at random, there obviously isn’t any way to filter what spawns where or when. Unlike the console games, certain types of Pokémon don’t spawn in certain areas, they all spawn randomly. Unfortunately, this hasn’t been a good feature for players.

Players Of Pokémon Go Keep Seeing The Same Pokemon

The Pokémon Go community has taken to Reddit to discuss how there are “800 Pokemon and all we get is like 20.” This is something many players have experienced; every time they log onto Pokémon Go the same handful of Pokemon greet them. This has led fans to feel the “thrill” of the game has vanished now and that the chances of filling out the whole Pokédex seem so far out.

Players have tried to complete their Pokédex and catch all the Pokémon for years, but in Pokémon Go not all Pokémon can be caught in the wild. Some can only be collected through certain events or other special methods, such as Legendary or Shiny Pokémon.

As of right now, there are 900 Pokémon listed in Pokémon Go’s files, meaning there are tons of Pokémon that could be spawning, but instead, it seems only a handful do. This definitely is a risky thing for the game as it makes players deem it unplayable or not worth the time. Especially when they could pick up a console Pokémon game and travel to the areas that have the Pokémon they want.