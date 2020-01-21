Pokémon Go Lunar New Year event brings red Pokémon, egg surprises

With the “Year of the Rat” underway, many popular games have launched events surrounding the Lunar New Year, including Overwatch, Fortnite and Rocket League. But perhaps one of the most anticipated to date is happening in a matter of days for Pokémon Go players.

As announced on the official Pokémon page, the event will kick off on Friday, Jan. 24 at 1pm PT and come to a close on Monday, Feb. 3 at the same time. During the even, players will be able to get special red Pokémon, including a rare and elusive Shiny Gyarados. Darumaka will also make its debut in the series, ripe for the catching. Other types include the Charmeleon, Vulpix, Parasect, Jynx, Magmar, and several others, all hatching from 7 km eggs.

The Pokémon Go will also have other bonuses on hand. These include the chance to be rewarded with Rare Candies, mainly by sending and receiving gifts from fans. Plus, the more you trade with friends, the better chance you have at making Lucky Friends or even getting a Lucky Pokémon.

Research Day will also be available on Feb. 2. By taking part in these, players will be able to encounter Minccino, as they’ll hatch more frequently from 5 km eggs. You might even get a Shiny Minccino if you’re lucky enough. These tasks will also provide more frequent appearances by other Pokémon, including Rattata, Raticate, Pikachu, Sandshew, Bidoof, and others.

Screengrab via Pokémon

For those who wanted to add a few Shiny favorites to their growing collection of Pokémon, this is one event you won’t want to miss.