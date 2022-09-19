Pokemon Go October 2022 Community Day features Litwick and debuts a new charged attack, Poltergeist

With Roggenrola’s Community Day wrapped up, Niantic has announced Pokémon Go’s October 2022 Community Day for Litwick. The Fire and Ghost-type Pokémon will take the spotlight starting mid-October, allowing players to catch this elusive Pokémon. The event will feature Litwick’s shiny form and debuts a new charged attack, Poltergeist, a Ghost-type attack that first appeared in The Pokémon Trading Card Game and later in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Litwick’s Community Day will occur on October 15 from 2 PM to 5 PM in a player’s local time zone. It will be Halloween-themed and comes with multiple bonuses, such as three times as much Catch XP, twice as much Catch Candy, an increased chance of catching Litwick’s shiny version, and twice as many chances for players above level 31 to earn XL Candy.

Alongside these bonuses, a player’s lure and incense timer will increase to three hours, and players can make one moire Special Trade than they usually could during the event. When a player evolves Litwick to its final form, Chandelure, it will learn the charged attack Poltergeist.

When the event wraps up at 5 PM in a player’s local time zone, Litwick’s second form, Lampent, will appear in four-star Raid Battles from 5 PM to 10 PM. These four-star Raid Battles will have a blue egg spawning on them, and should a player complete these raids, Litwick will continue to spawn 30 minutes after it finishes within a 300-meter radius of this location.

Compared to Roggenrola, Litwick is a much more exciting event for Pokémon Go players. Chandelure is one of the more desirable Pokémon in the mobile game, especially for PvE raids. Although PvP players do not as widely use it, Chandelure consistently when battling Team Rocket and five-star raids. Depending on how good the charged attack Poltergeist will be, this could be a game changer for Chandelure; it could become a more widely used PvP Pokémon.

Litwick’s October 2022 Community Day event will occur on October 15 from 2 PM to 5 PM in a player’s local area. Players will not have to purchase a ticket to participate in the event. Still, a Special Research story will be available for those who want to buy one, giving multiple items and providing more Litwick encounters during the event.