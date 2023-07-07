Pokemon Go Players Consider Breaking Strike For 7th Anniversary Shiny Mew

Pokemon Go players have been frustrated lately with the rising prices in the game, and as a response, they have gone on a “strike” in hopes of pressuring the company to lower them. However, it seems. Trainers are becoming enticed by the new Anniversary event that has begun.

The fan-favorite mobile game is hosting an event that brings the possibility of catching a Shiny Mew, which is a very popular Legendary Pokemon. This event is currently going on until July 12, and it has many fans feeling tempted to give into the strike and purchase a ticket to participate.

Players Don’t Feel Strong Enough to Resist Shiny Mew in Pokemon Go

A user posted a meme to Reddit displaying the light lea Shiny Mew, and then said how they wouldn’t spend the money during this community strike. One user even expressed that they had never thought of spending money on the game at all until they saw this event, which has now persuaded them to want to purchase a ticket.

Many players then discussed with the community how this is a really rare opportunity to get a Shiny Mew, so they might as well go ahead and grab a ticket and try to catch one. Not to mention it can be made easy for users who still have a Master Ball on hand. Alongside the help of the new Campfire app, players can easily find more raiding buddies to help get a Shiny Mew as well.

The community has been debating back and forth about sticking to the strike or giving in this one time for this rare legendary creature. While some of the changes made to the game might have been frustrating for the users, players still appear to be wondering if it is worth missing out on this opportunity.