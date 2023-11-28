Pokemon Go Players Debate Which Dark Dog Is The Best Boy

Pokemon come in all shapes and sizes, some of which resemble the pets we know and love in real life. In fact, we’ve gotten several dog-like Pokemon over the years, which leads Pokemon players to the question… which Pokemon dog is the best dog?

Pokemon Go fans on Reddit took to the forums to debate which dog-inspired Pokemon is the best, considering important factors like cuteness, design, and of course, prowess in battle. As a Pokemon fan who enjoys collecting the cutest critters who also happens to be a dog mom, I was immediately sucked into this fascinating and occasionally hilarious debate.

Which Pokemon Dog Deserves a Treat for Being the Best Boy?

Reddit user ToastyEdward launched a conversation for the history books when they posted in the Pokemon Go subreddit to ask “Which is the superior dog?” between Houndoom and Mightyena.

Their post features the basic details for two dark-type doggos, Houndoom and Mightyena, with a simple question – which is the best? You might think this would launch a debate about battle stats and skills, and it did… at first.

However, as one user hilariously points out, Houndoom doesn’t seem to actually have ears. In their opinion, that means it can’t possibly win Best in PoGo and Mightyena is the best by default. This point won me over, but many fans consider Mightyena to be borderline useless in battle and hand the crown to Houndoom. Clearly, there’s no obvious choice between these two.

The debate doesn’t end with just these pups, however. Houndoom and Mightyena aren’t the only dog Pokemon around, and other Pokemon Go fans couldn’t resist bringing their favorite canines into the conversation. Fans hopped into the thread to cast their votes for OG dog Pokemon Arcanine and also make sure we don’t forget about other cute pups like Lillipup, freshly-baked Fidough, and ghostly Houndstone.

We may never know which dog is the best boy, but what’s clear is that there are enough tough dog-like creatures in the game to form an entire battle team of canine companions. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to go do that immediately.