All dog Pokémon in the series, ranked

Dogs are man’s best friend, so it makes sense that plenty of Pokémon would represent our favorite companion creatures. Since the very beginning, dog Pokémon have been routinely added to the roster of Pokémon, so there are plenty to choose from when looking for the absolute best. When a new canine monster makes its way into the game, a lot of people get very excited. With that in mind, here are all of the dog Pokémon ranked from worst to best.

Related: All frog Pokémon in the series, ranked

All dog Pokémon ranked from worst to best

14. Furfrou

via Niantic

Furfrou are based on poodles, which is pretty apparent from its stylish fur. That is about all this Pokémon has going for it. If you are a fan of dog shows, you probably like this Pokémon a lot. For everyone else, we think we would get much more love and enjoyment out of any other Pokémon on this list.

13. Smeargle

Background via Niantic, Image via The Pokémon Company

While it doesn’t necessarily look like a dog, Smeargle is based on a beagle with a long tail that has paint on it like a brush. Its ability to copy moves is really useful for trainers that want to use it in battle, but grading it on being a dog has us thinking of how unlike a dog it appears to be. It probably has its fans, but we don’t necessarily fall in that category.

12. Lillipup, Herdier, and Stoutland

Image via Cartoon Network

Lillipup, Herdier, and Stoutland are the only dog Pokémon family with three stages in their evolution line. They are based on yorkshire terriers, which gives us the impression that they would make great real-world pets. Unfortunately, they are not necessarily great from a battling standpoint, being standard Normal-type Pokémon.

11. Fidough and Dachsbun

Image via GameFreak

Fidough and Dachsbun are Pokémon that are a combination of Dachshunds and bread. Their Fairy-type gives them some usefulness again particular enemies, but they’re not very interesting from a design point of view. Some people might think they are cute, but we only wonder how many people in the Pokémon world have tried to eat them. That then makes us wonder how they taste, and that’s not a comfortable thought road we want to go down.

10. Electrike and Manectric

Image via Cartoon Network

Electrike and Manectric are not the only Electric dog Pokémon on this list, but they were the first. Neither are necessarily notable for their battle strengths, but they are suitable choices. We like Manectric’s design, but we are not big fans of Electrike, thinking it reminds us of Blanka from Street Fighter a little too much, which makes us think of eels, not dogs.

9. Zacian and Zamazenta

Screenshot via Pokémon Go YouTube

Zacian and Zamazenta are the cover legendary Pokémon for Sword and Shield. Zacian wields a sword, while Zamazenta is the shield counterpart. These two teamed up to push back Eternatus when it arrived in the Galar region. They are probably the most powerful dog Pokémon, but not nearly the most popular.

8. Snubbull and Granbull

Image via Niantic

Snubbull and Granbull are, as you might have noticed, bulldogs. Their tough appearance could give off the impression that they are tough and like a fight, but they start out pretty timid. Being Fairy-types, they can be pretty useful these days, much more than initially when they were Normal-type. A particular crowd would fall in love with these Pokémon, like the police chief from the Detective Pikachu movie.

7. Greavard and Houndstone

Screenshot by Gamepur

Greavard and Houndstone are Ghost Pokémon that very much look like they enjoy getting pets. Being undead creatures, you probably expect there to be some sad backstories for these creatures, and you wouldn’t be wrong. Regardless, both are lovable creatures that would make great companions, and we only want the best for them.

6. Rockruff and Lycanroc

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rockruff is a cute puppy Pokémon that will easily grab the attention of dog fans. The Rock type is rare for dog Pokémon so that alone has made them a popular choice. Lycanroc can take one of three forms when evolved, but we particularly love the Dusk form. There’s no bad choice here, though.

5. Maschiff and Mabostiff

Screenshot by Gamepur

Maschiff and Mabostiff debuted in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and don’t seem that special in the open world. Maschiff is a pretty regular encounter with its wide grin, but Mabostiff will capture the heart of many dog lovers with Arven’s story. The love between the two shows the lengths many dog owners would go to extend the life of their faithful companion.

4. Yamper and Boltund

Image via Cartoon Network

Yamper and Boltund were introduced in Pokémon Sword and Shield. These Electric canines quickly captured the attention of tons of players because of their corgi and hound designs. They’re not the strongest choices, but we would like to have them as pets in the real world. All we can think of when we see them is how good of a dog they really are.

3. Houndour and Houndoom

Screenshot by Gamepur

Houndour and Houndoom are second-generation Dark and Fire-type Pokémon based on dobermans. Houndoom, in particular, is a great choice for anyone who is into the darker side of life with its intimidating design. Its mega evolution gives it a pretty metal appearance as well. These are one of the better Dark choices in any Pokémon game, and we love the idea of them having a rough exterior but are lovable dogs that get along great with their owners.

2. Growlithe and Arcanine

Screenshot by Gamepur

Growlithe and Arcanine are the first dog Pokémon, making their debut in the first generation games. They remain popular choices today, with people enjoying the Hisuian versions in Pokémon Legends: Arceus that switches them from Fire to the Rock-type. Anime fans will recognize Growlithe as the main choice for Officer Jenny, but there are plenty of instances where you see these canines walking around. Arcanine is a great choice for battles, and we imagine its loyalty to its trainer would make it the perfect companion as well.

1. Riolu and Lucario

Screenshot by Gamepur

Since being introduced, Lucario has remained the most notable dog Pokémon ever. While Riolu isn’t as popular, many people will hold onto it to evolve it and get the mighty Fighting and Steel Lucario. There’s a reason it is the only creature on this list to be a playable character in Super Smash Bros. It also has a highly beloved mega evolution and is one of the few options trainers will go to for their push to be Pokémon champion in any game it features in.