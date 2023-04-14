Pokémon Go Sees Adorable Bounsweet Debut For Sustainability Week 2023

As we draw closer to the end of April, Niantic prepares to welcome the arrival of spring with additional events in Pokémon Go, expecting more players to find themselves walking around outside. The first of these events is Sustainability Week, returning for 2023.

This year’s Sustainability Week 2023 event brings the arrival of Bounsweet, the Fruit Pokémon, and its evolved forms, Steenee and Tsarenna. These Pokémon are making their debut in the mobile game, along with increased spawns for multiple Pokémon throughout the limited event.

Sustainability Week 2023 Returns to Pokémon Go

Bounsweet will be the primary focus for Sustainability Week 2023, appearing in the wild for the first time, but it will be a rare encounter. However, it can appear in 2km and 7km eggs throughout the event, encouraging players to exchange gifts with others on their friend’s list. Sustainability Week 2023 will happen from April 20, 2023, at 10 AM to April 26, 2023, at 8 PM.

We’re putting the spotlight on sustainability during a week-long event!



See everything you need to know about #PokemonGO’s upcoming Sustainability Week! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/GMYomZVXwc — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 14, 2023

Alongside Bounsweet, several other Pokémon, such as Drilbur, Froakie, Dwebble, Petilil, Cottonee, and Wailmer, will appear in the wild, to name a few. In addition, there’s a small chance players might encounter a Larvitar or Binacle in the wild, but they won’t appear as frequently.

Players are encouraged to use their buddy Pokémon during the Pokémon Go event, as they will have an extended timer to remain on the map after being fed. This will give players additional bonuses while roaming around their local area, and buddies at the Ultra level or high have a greater chance to bring them additional souvenirs.

A Timed Research will also appear for this event, which all players can acquire by logging into Pokémon Go. However, because it’s a Timed Research, it will disappear once the event ends on April 26, 2023.

This will be one of the final events in Pokémon Go before April 2023 wraps up. It’s been a heartbreaking month for many Pokémon Go players as Niantic refused to respond to the community following changes to the prices of the Remote Raid Pass. Nevertheless, many Pokémon Go players continue trying to get Niantic to respond.