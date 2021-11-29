Pokémon Go will have a Legends: Arceus tie-in for Season of Heritage

Niantic released a very short teaser for a new Pokémon Go season that will tie in with the upcoming Legends: Arceus game. The next season is called Season of Heritage, and according to Niantic the season will be about looking “to the past for answers that will help guide us into the future.”

No specific date was given for the Season of Heritage. Instead, we got the nebulous “coming soon.” Pokémon Legends: Arceus is currently slated to release on January 28, 2022, so it is most likely that the Season of Heritage will be arriving closer to that date.

The short teaser shows a painting of the Sinnoh mountain that is the centerpiece in many pieces of Legends: Arceus’ advertising. The assumption is that the mountain will be the future Mt. Coronet as seen in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

In the next Pokémon GO Season, we’ll look to the past for answers that will help guide us into the future of Pokémon GO!



Join us as we take our Pokémon GO adventure into the Season of Heritage! pic.twitter.com/RHre96uv2h — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 29, 2021

This new season may be how Go brings in Hisuian forms of older Pokémon. Hisui is the name of the ancient region that will one day become the Sinnoh region from the fourth generation of Pokémon games. Hisuian forms are variant forms of Pokémon that existed back in the Hisuia era, but for one reason or another have disappeared in modern times.