Pokémon Go’s March to May 2023 Community Day dates have been announced — mark your calendars

With Pokémon Go’s final Community Day for the Mythical Wishes season behind us, Niantic has announced a new array of dates for us to mark down. The upcoming Community Days are scheduled to happen from March to May 2023, and a handful of Community Day Classic events happen, giving players another opportunity to encounter Pokémon they may have missed from previous events.

We have four dates outlined by the Niantic team. We have one on March 18, another on April 15, a Community Day Classic on April 19, and the last on May 21. The May 21 event will likely be the final Community Day before a new season arrives in Pokémon Go, and we inch closer to another series of Community Day opportunities.

Like previous Community Day announcements, Niantic has not shared what Pokémon will be featured in this event. We’ll learn these details closer to the end of the month, with the March 2023 Community Day being revealed closer to when the Mystical Wishes season events, likely after the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event.

However, we’ve also received a handful of upcoming event dates for upcoming content presented by Niantic. We can expect events happening on March 5, March 11, April 8, April 23, and May 27 to 28. The May 27 to 28 event will be a weekend-long event, likely the final event in Pokémon Go for the next season.

Niantic has shared these days following the Community Day featuring Noibat. Although players got a chance to catch Noibat for the first time, it introduced the charged attack, Boomburst, for the first time, which many have brushed off as a lukewarm move, as it requires a Pokémon to have a high energy fast move.

We’ll be learning more about the Pokémon featured on these dates in future updates from Niantic. For now, we’re left to speculate on what they could be, and we’re hoping for more Pokémon moves to come out alongside these monthly events.