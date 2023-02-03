Pokémon Go dataminers unearth hints of Mega Rayquaza making a debut

We’re weeks away from Pokémon Go’s next big event, the global Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn, where players can encounter every Pokémon from their Hoenn region and their shiny versions. This event will see the arrival of legendary Primal forms for Groudon and Kyogre, catchable Pokémon for those who participate in the event. The upcoming texts for this event have been datamined, hinting at the arrival of another unique Hoenn Pokémon form, Mega Rayquaza.

These texts were shared by the Pokeminers datamining team well ahead of the global Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event from February 25 to 26. There will be a local event in Las Vegas from February 18 to 19, which is likely where we’re seeing the initial texts from as Niantic prepares for this event.

The text appears in the Special Research text for the Tour: Hoenn event. The text that will appear during the quests has a character sharing that, according to legend, when Groudon and Kyogre fight each other, Rayquaza is set to descend from the sky to the earth. It does not directly refer to the Mega Rayquaza form or that it could appear in the future, only that Rayquaza would have to be “Mega speedy.”

Some players infer that this text merely comments on Rayquaza’s speed to perform such a feat. However, given the text specifically capitalizes “Mega,” leading many to mean that Mega Rayquaza could appear in the next season as a fallout from the Primal Groudon and Kyogre forms making an appearance. Some believe that this legend is why the Primal Rumblings event occurs, happening after the first Tour: Hoenn in Las Vegas.

Although this text is a small trickle of information, fans can be hopeful at potentially adding Mega Rayquaza to their Pokédex. We already have two legendary Pokémon with Mega forms in the mobile game, Latios and Latias, so adding another one would make sense, especially with multiple players eager to get their hands on the greatest Mega evolutions in the game: Mega Mewtwo Y and Mega Mewtwo X. These two are predicted to be incredibly powerful.

We’ll be able to confirm this better when the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event happens in Las Vegas, and then we will have a better idea of what Niantic plans to do for the next season as we get closer to the end of February. Even though players might not be able to get to Las Vegas for the in-person event, a global Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event is available and will require a ticket for anyone to participate.