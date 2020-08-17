Pokémon Home update 1.2.1 – patch notes

The Pokémon Home app for mobile devices has been updated to version 1.2.1, which features many much-required quality-of-life improvements and squashes several bugs encountered by players.

Pokémon Home is the cloud-based service that allows trainers to keep their Pokémon stored across all the titles they play in one digital place. It’s also available for Nintendo Switch.

The patch improves several aspects of the application, including search result filters for the GTS functions, the Wonder Box, and the Battle Data.

The Pokémon Company has also introduced a new informational feature and buttons to prompt specific actions, among the other things.

This is the full changelog for Pokémon Home version 1.2.1:

Improved search result filters for the GTS “Search for Pokémon” function.

– The “Include people searching for Legendary and Mythical Pokémon” option has been updated to “Include people searching for Legendary, Mythical, and other special Pokémon.”

– You can now filter your results based on what Pokémon you have deposited in Pokémon HOME.

Revised Challenge completion messages for improved clarity on what Challenge you’ve completed.

Added the ability to view Pokémon’s Natures under Pokémon Rankings in Battle Data

(If a Trainer used a mint on their Pokémon, the Nature shown will correspond to the mint used.)

Fixed the issue where Toxtricity’s Gigantamax form would not be displayed in your Pokédex.

Added new informational feature.

Made various other fixes.

While we don’t have updated data about its usage, Pokémon Home sure was off to a great start as it was downloaded 1 million times in the first week of availability, and since then, it has gone through multiple patches and iterations that have polished the code and added new functionalities.

In fact, Battle Data and better trading between friends were only introduced in May, as part of the previous update 1.1.0.