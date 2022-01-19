Pokémon Legends: Arceus introduces a variety of new Weather types, according to leaked information

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will reportedly introduce new weather conditions to battle in, claimed leakers who have allegedly obtained pre-release copies of the game. Prominent Pokémon leaker CentroLeaks stated that two new types of weather would be featured in Legends: Arceus — Snow and Strong Sunlight.

Weather conditions in Pokémon games generally impact the flow of battle by applying certain buffs/debuffs to in-battle Pokémon depending on their types. According to the leaker, battling in snowy weather increases a Pokémon’s chance of getting frostbite (a new status condition), lowers the chance that drowsy Pokémon will perform an action, and also boosts the speed of Ice-type Pokémon.

The leaker further claimed that Strong Sunlight would allegedly boost the speed of Grass-type Pokémon. While the similarly named Harsh Sunlight is an existing weather condition in other Pokémon games, Strong Sunlight differs in that it supposedly grants a buff to Grass-type Pokémon; Harsh Sunlight in other games typically buffed the attack power of Fire-type moves.

CentroLeaks also alleged that Fog — a weather condition previously exclusive to the Generation IV games and their remakes — would make its return. The leaker stated this weather condition would lower the accuracy of all moves, apart from ones that are sure to hit, such as Aerial Ace.

It should be noted that none of this information has been confirmed by official sources, such as The Pokémon Company or Nintendo; it’s all based on reports from folks who claim to have received early copies of the game. Furthermore, we are unable to independently verify these claims, as we do not presently have a copy of the game.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will hit the Nintendo Switch on January 28, but if you want to go into the game unspoiled, you might want to browse social media with caution. Many details pertaining to the game, including how many Pokémon there are, as well as changes to the evolution system, have reportedly been leaked online.