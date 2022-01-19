Pokémon Legends: Arceus leak post details Mystery Dungeon-like Lost and Found mechanic

Although its been known that trainers in Pokémon Legends: Arceus may drop items upon fainting during their travels of the Hisui region, one apparent leak may have revealed how one can retrieve their lost goods. Interestingly enough, it appears the mechanic behind this is heavy inspired by the Mystery Dungeon series, as other players online will be responsible for hunting down these misplaced items.

In a tweet from prominent Pokémon series leaker, CentroLeaks, several images that appear to be from within the game detail a feature known as “The Lost & Found.” Similar to Pokémon Mystery Dungeon DX, the leak suggests that other players can stumble upon another user’s goods and return them to the original owner for Merit Points. Although it isn’t understood exactly what Merit Points can be spent on, an additional in-game shot indicates that these can “get your hands on some very special items.”

There's a new online Mystery Dungeon-like feature where you can recover items lost by other players. pic.twitter.com/o0DcP1K2GL — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) January 19, 2022 via CentroLeaks’ Twitter account

As this is an online-based mechanic, it isn’t yet understood whether only those with a Nintendo Switch Online membership can have their items returned to them. However, within the last few days, a number of other detailed leaks have surfaced around the game, such as the size of the game’s PokéDex and the inclusion of a first-person mode.

