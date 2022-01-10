Pokémon Legends: Arceus leaker claims to share additional Hisuian forms, with one more unrevealed

We’re less than a month away from the official release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which will be the closest to an open-world Pokémon game we’ll get thus far. Leading up to the game’s arrival, a handful of people already have the game in their possession and have slowly begun sharing the details online. A leaker who runs the Centro LEAKS Twitter account broke down the various Hisuian they claim will appear in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, with one that has not been shared yet.

Centro LEAKS shared the details of the supposed Pokémon to receive Hisuian forms. The social media post claimed that Decidueye, Lilligant, Qwilfish, Samurott, Sneasel, Typholosion, and Ursaring would be receiving unique Hisuian forms.

There's only one Pokémon, #905, left to be leaked. — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) January 9, 2022

At this time, all of this information is unofficial, and we cannot confirm the validity of their existence. These are shared purely from an outside source from Pokémon creators, Game Freak, and publisher Nintendo. We cannot verify the accuracy of this information until we have our hands on the game.

For now, we’re left to speculate if the information is true. So far, Growlithe, Voltorb, Braviary, Stantler, Basculin, Scyther, and Zorua have confirmed Hisuian forms. These details were shared in official videos and promotions for Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Before Pokémon Legends: Arceus releases, you can pre-order the game to receive a variety of cosmetic bonuses that you can place on your trainer. Pokémon Legends: Arceus will release to the Nintendo Switch on January 28.