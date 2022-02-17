Pokémon Legends: Arceus player uses a bridge of Bibarels to travel across water

Pokémon Legends: Arceus allows you to do things that have never been possible in previous Pokémon games, such as taking all six of your party Pokémon out at the same time. One clever-minded player figured out that this mechanic can be exploited to cross large bodies of water by using multiple Bibarels to create a makeshift bridge.

Ordinarily, you’d have to unlock Basculegion in order to travel through water, but Pokémon YouTuber Viz shared a video on Tuesday of them using a full party of carefully-placed Bibarels to cross a large lake. As evidenced by the video, this method requires quite precise placement of each Bibarel, and also carries a high risk of failure. However, it can indeed work, which is neat if you’re looking to either travel across water prior to obtaining Basculegion, or simply hold some sort of disdain towards the Big Fish Pokémon.

This is certainly an odd discovery, but it’s not the only one to have been uncovered by players since the game’s launch. Dataminers previously discovered a modern-day bedroom hidden in the game’s files that clashes heavily with the game’s ancient setting. Leakers also previously claimed that the game could receive future DLC, which would reportedly add over 150 Pokémon to the ambitious spin-off.