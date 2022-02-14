Pokémon Legends: Arceus player finds secret room from the future

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is full of locations where you can farm Medicinal Leeks, catch the best Shinies, and interact with the Diamond and Pearl clans. Apparently, there’s also an unused room from a totally different time period.

Discovered by hacker @DeepGameRes on Twitter and shared on YouTube by Faz Faz, Arceus contains a modern-day bedroom that really stands out thanks to the game’s ancient setting — it’s from the future, relatively speaking. Arceus takes place long before the other mainline Pokémon games, all of which have featured the latest Nintendo console in the main character’s bedroom. In Arceus’ case, there’s a Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee special edition Nintendo Switch sitting by a big flat-screen TV. It clashes with the game’s setting, which is probably why it’s not normally accessible. The room was found by a hacker, after all.

It’s possible that the room could be added back into the game via DLC, and it’s not the first time that extra content has been on the minds of Arceus players. A leak suggested that more than 150 additional Pokémon will be coming to the game in the future. In any case, you can certainly expect more updates. The latest Pokémon Legends: Arceus patch fixed the nearly uncatchable Cherrim and an exploit that allowed players to catch duplicate Pokémon.