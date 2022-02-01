Pokémon Legends: Arceus sets Twitch viewership record within 72 hours

Within the first 72 hours after release, Pokémon Legends: Arceus has set a new record on Twitch. Based on the data collected on Gamesight, in its first three days Legends: Arceus has been watched for over 154 million hours, has an average of 177 thousand viewers, and peaked with over 481 thousand viewers on Twitch. Legends: Arceus now has set the record for the biggest three-day launch on Twitch for a Pokémon game, nearly doubling the number of peaked viewers than the previous record holder.

The previous record-holder was Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, which had 10.8 million hours watched and peaked with over 252 thousand viewers in its first three days. Legends: Arceus was able to peak as the #1 most-watched game on Twitch, whereas Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl only peaked at #2. However, Legends: Arceus was only #1 on launch day, showing how competitive streaming is.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has proven to be very popular among hardcore fans of the series and lapse fans. Despite criticism for its graphics, the game’s reinvention of the classic Pokémon formula has earned it praise from the community. The game’s positive reception is reflected in the Twitch numbers, and hopefully Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the direction the series will be going starting now.