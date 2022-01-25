Pokémon Legends: Arceus trailer teases Hisuian variants of evolved starters

Nintendo released a trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus on Tuesday that teased region-exclusive final evolutions for the game’s three starters: Rowlett, Cyndaquill, and Oshawott. The trailer stopped short of showing these new forms in action, but claimed players would “be able to discover their evolved forms” in the final game.

Based on the trailer, the starters’ second forms look to be identical to the ones featured in previous games. It seems only the final forms will vary from their original designs. The Pokémon Company also shared silhouettes of each final form on Legends: Arceus’ official website.

While the trailer didn’t reveal much about the starters’ region-exclusive forms, leakers seemingly already have. Physical copies of Pokémon Legends: Arceus were reportedly spotted in the wild more than a week before the game’s launch, and shortly thereafter, the game’s entire Pokémon roster was allegedly posted online. New forms for Decidueye, Typhlosion, and Samurrott were seemingly uncovered as part of the leaks.

Many other aspects of Legends: Arceus, such as a new mechanic that reportedly spawns rare Pokémon, the game’s apparent length, and the introduction of a new stat that replaces EVs and IVs have also allegedly been revealed following the game’s reported leak. If you’re looking forward to Legends: Arceus and wondering when the game will go live or how much storage space it will take up on your Switch, check out our guide going over Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ exact release time, file size, and pre-load period.