Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX patch to fix game breaking bug soon

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have announced an incoming patch will fix game-breaking bug players have discovered in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX.

The title, a remake of the original Game Boy Advance dungeon crawler, which also adds new Pokémon, has released on March 6, 2020.

The developers have not dropped a release date yet for the patch, but we have a description of the problem and a workaround that has been elaborated in the meantime that the fix gets worked on.

The patch is set to fix “a game breaking glitch that occurs in dungeons with a fixed party,” says the description of the issue.

“It occurs when the protagonist and their partner are defeated in the dungeon, and you remove the third Pokémon from your team,” we further read in the description.

However, there’s a way to work it around: “to avoid the issue, simply refrain from removing that third party member. If you already have, and cannot play anymore; as a result, the update will allow you to play.”

The glitch should be quite rare if you consider that we have not met it in our long playthrough, nor the issue has popped up during our review session. Nonetheless, it is mentioned it could break your game, so players should make sure they follow the proper steps to avoid it until a patch is released.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX had a great start, as it debuted No.1 in the UK charts last week.