Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX sold 170,000 copies in Japan, had a 70% sell-through rate

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX has sold about 140,000 copies in its first week in Japan, according to Dengeki. The game, a remake of the original Game Boy Advance dungeon crawler, has seen a sell-through rate of 70% in the country.

While not being the most popular title in the Pokémon franchise, Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX has had performance inline with the previous entries.

Explorers of Sky, the DS version, sold 141,000 units in its first week, and 421,000 copies in total. Gates to Infinity, on 3DS, sold 151,000 copies in its first week, and 330,000 copies in total.

Dengeki mentions that both the original Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team and Explorers of Time/Darkness managed to sell over one million units overall.

Nintendo has not shared any sales forecast for the game. Still, the publisher is anticipating a similar result for this remake on Nintendo Switch, due to the large adoption of the system.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX had a strong debut in the United Kingdom, where it started from No.1 last week.

A patch for the title is currently in development, and it should fix a game-breaking bug appearing when the protagonist and their partner are defeated in the dungeon, and you remove the third Pokémon from your team.