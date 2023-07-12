Pokemon Plushies Turn Horrifying Species Into Huggable Friends

Have you ever wanted a giant plush of a monstrous eel that fires electricity from its human eyes? Well, The Pokemon Company has you covered, as Eelektrik is now a huggable plush, which you can buy on the Japanese Pokemon Center website.

The Tynamo line might be one of the scariest in the Pokemon franchise, as it evolves into Eelektric – which evolves into Eelektross. To put it simply: these Pokemon are terrifying to behold, as they’re inspired by real-life electric and lamprey eels – both of which are horrifying sea abominations fit to be from the mind of H.P. Lovecraft. That being said, competitive players dig this line, as it’s a Pokemon that has no type weaknesses, thanks to it being Electric/Ground-type with the Levitate Ability.

Eelektrik Is Now A Terrifying Pokemon Plushie In Japan

Image Via The Pokemon Company

The Japanese Pokemon Center website (as spotted by Siliconera) is now selling a new line of huggable plushies measuring around 22 x 20 x 113 centimeters with a tapered design. This cozy collection has some cute Pokemon which fit the concept of huggable plushies, such as Dratini and Furret, but there is also an Eelektrik in the mix for some reason. That’s right; you can own a huggable Eelektrik.

On the plus side, at least the people making the plushie made one important change to the design to make Eelektrik less horrifying, as its eyes are closed. One of the most unsettling aspects of Eelektrik and Eelektross is the bulging, staring eyes that loom out from their body. In their eternal wisdom, the developers of the Eelektrik plushie decided that it should have its eyes closed.

If you want to own one of these horrible creatures, it can be yours for the price of 12,100 yen, which is around $90 USD. Unfortunately, the Japanese Pokemon Center stores don’t have an international shipping option, so you’ll have to try one of the vendors that buy goods in Japan and then ship them worldwide.

It’s believed that every Pokemon is somebody’s favorite, and that has to be true, considering the sheer number of Pokemon players in existence. There are some lost souls out there who even love Garbador. There have to be some people out there who want to own a giant eel plush that they cuddle up to at night, and The Pokemon Company has ensured to provide the cutest option.