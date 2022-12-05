How to evolve Eelektrik into Eelektross in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

For some people, a Pokémon like Eelektrik and its evolution, Eelektross, is a complete turn-off because they are not that cute. These electric eel Pokémon might surprise newcomer trainers with the fact that they are not Water-types, but they can be useful creatures to have on your team, especially in the environments that they usually come from. Here is how you can get Eelektrik to evolve into Eelektross in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Eelektrik to evolve into Eelektross in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The first Pokémon in this evolution line is Tynamo, a small white fish. If you have that Pokémon, you need to raise it to level 39 to get it to evolve into Eelektrik. To get Eelektrik to evolve into Eelektross in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you need to give it a Thunder Stone. These evolutionary stones can be acquired in various ways in the game, but the best way is to purchase them from Delibird Presents after you have earned three gym badges. This store is located in larger cities in the Paldea region, like Mesagoza and Levincia.

After you have the item in hand, select it in your Bag and give it to the Eelektrik in your party. It will then sprout arms, grow, and become more powerful. In this new form, Eelektross is still a pure Electric-type Pokémon. It is weak against Ground attacks but resistant to Electric, Flying, and Steel moves.

When most people see a fish-like Pokémon, they likely will attribute that to Water-types, but in the case of the Tynamo evolution line, these are only Electric. This can give you an advantage against other fish Pokémon as you blow them away with Electric attacks and have increased defense against the same type.