Are there Pokemon without type weaknesses? Answered

We all know that most Pokemon have a weakness. Some type will always beat another type, and they all go in an endless circle. However, you might wonder if there are any Pokemon that don’t have any type weakness. If you asked this a few years ago, there would have been many that fit those criteria. During the last generations, Pokemon came up with the Fairy type and eliminated most contenders for the “without a type weakness” award. So, are there any Pokemon without a type weakness? Here is the answer.

The Pokemon and its evolution without a type weakness

There are only two Pokemon in the series that have no type weakness: Eelektrik and its evolution, Eelektross.

These two made their first appearance in Generation 5, Black and White, and have also been on the roster for Generation 6, X and Y. Though the inspiration for this Pokemon is an eel, it is a pure Electric-type Pokemon, and has no Water affinities.

The Electric type is one of the most powerful types in Pokemon, as it only has one natural weakness: Ground. However, Ground attacks can be nullified by levitating. In theory, most pure Electric types could have no type weakness if they held an Air Balloon, or used the Magnet Rise move. The reason why Eelektrik and Eelektross are immune to Ground-type attacks is that they have the passive ability Levitate.

This does not necessarily mean that these two are the best Pokemon out there, as they can easily be brought to the ground by using Mold Breaker or Gravity, and then their Ground weakness would be back. However, if the enemy wouldn’t be prepared for it, Eelektrik and Eelektross are the only Pokemon in all generations that don’t have any type weakness.

Though Eelektross is a very powerful Pokemon, its pure Electric type can result in problems because it also doesn’t have many resistances. Some of the faster Pokemon out there in PvP can just beat this Electric eel before it can even use its full potential.