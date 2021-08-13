Pokémon Presents scheduled for August 18, will feature Pokémon Legends: Arceus details

Good news for Pokémon fans: the next Pokémon Presents video presentation has been scheduled for August 18. The announcement came down via the Pokémon Company International’s official Twitter account, and it mentioned three specific Pokémon titles that will get highlighted during the presentation.

The title that has most fans’ attention currently — and could well take the central spotlight during the presentation — is Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Arceus is the upcoming open world Pokémon game, a first of its kind in the franchise. Pokémon Legends: Arceus should allow players to freely roam the world the games take place in, encountering and catching wild Pokémon in their natural environments. We expect a decent amount of new information to be revealed during the August 18 Pokémon Presents.

The presentation will also bring updates on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, the remastered versions of classis titles Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl. Both titles are supposed to release in November this year, and will be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch. Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are slated to bring a lot of graphic and quality of life improvements to the original games, including an updated art style and animations.

To catch the Pokémon Presents video presentation, make sure to tune in to the official Pokémon Youtube channel on August 18 at 9 AM ET.