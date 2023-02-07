Pokémon Scarlet and Violet could become the best-selling game in the series

It’s been a few months since the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and fans are eagerly awaiting the news of what they can find in future expansions that are yet to be announced. Recently, Nintendo has shared its quarterly earnings, and Scarlet and Violet sold over 20 million copies. Based on this current amount, and depending on some strong DLC packs potentially launching later this year, there are predictions that Scarlet and Violet could become the best-selling game in the series, overtaking original games Blue and Red.

Serebii owner and webmaster Joe Merrick boldly shared these predictions on Twitter, backed by the exact sale numbers shared by Nintendo earlier today.

Scarlet & Violet may actually have a shot of beating Red & Blue if DLC is strong and it holds through the gen



That is wild — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) February 7, 2023

As it stands, Red and Blue have sold 31,380,000 copies, followed by Sword and Shield at 25,370,000 copies, barely breaking ahead of Gold and Silver, which sold 23,700,000. It’s very possible Scarlet and Violet could overtake these entries, but it all comes down to this game having a robust expansion cycle.

So far, we have not heard anything from The Pokémon Company about any plans surrounding expansions for Scarlet and Violet. There have been a handful of leaks pointing to a new location that could appear in the game, which might feature Paradox versions of Suicine and Virizion. However, these leaks are not reliable information we can trust until The Pokémon Company has come forward to share plans for the upcoming expansions.

Many have predicted that the Scarlet and Violet expansion plans will be announced sometime during National Pokémon Day on February 27. For now, we’re left to speculate. Despite the ridiculous sale numbers shared by the Pokémon Company, multiple fans have been pointing out growing problems with the series as it churns out more games.

These problems include character customization, exploration, low framerates, and graphical bugs. Hopefully, The Pokémon Company will use the recent Scarlet and Violet release to build on its development cycle and spend more time working on these games. Still, given the outstanding sales numbers, this outlook feels unlikely.