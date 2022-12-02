How long does it take to beat Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is out in the wild, and players have had time to beat the game. But if you haven’t played Scarlet and Violet yet and are thinking of picking it up, you may be asking how much time you’ll have to dedicate to it, or if you’ll get enough time for your money. So how long are these Pokemon games? Let’s take a look

How long does it take to finish Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

According to howlongtobeat.com, the main story of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet takes around 28 hours to beat. This amount of time is if the player tries to focus on just getting through the main objectives of the game. If someone wants to optimize their time and rush through the game as fast as they can, the average for doing so is nearly 18 hours. With open-world games (which Scarlet and Violet are) it’s hard to gauge how long it will take to beat because every single player will play the game at a different pace. Howlongtobeat.com takes the average times from a number of players to try and give a somewhat accurate estimation.

If you want to dive in further and explore, catch more Pokémon, or do some of the game’s extra content, if you’re looking at around forty hours of play. If you’re trying to do everything in a timely fashion without sticking around to see the sights, 29 is the average for doing so. However, there might be a lot of variation to this time, as how you wish to explore the world is entirely up to you.

For the completionists, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will take around 67 hours to complete, which for a JRPG, really isn’t that bad. That’s almost a quarter of the time it takes to beat Persona 5 Royal casually. People usually have different criteria for what completing a game means, but for Pokémon, it usually involves beating the game, finishing the post-game, doing any side quests, and completing the Pokedex.

If you want to walk around the world of Scarlet and Violet casually, or if you’d rather catch em’ all, you’ll get the bang for your buck with these Pokémon games.