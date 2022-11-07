Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks have begun – spoilers inbound

Pokémon fans will want to be extra careful in the next few weeks, as the newest games in the series, Scarlet and Violet, have begun to leak across the internet before their November 18 release date. Players who want to go into the new games as fresh as possible will want to be careful what sites they visit until launch day.

The leak seems to have originated on Twitter from an account named Presidentlilna1, which appears to have an early copy of Pokémon Violet. It has shared multiple screenshots from the upcoming games, many of which have not been seen before. We won’t be publishing the images here, but if you’re interested, you can find the information easily on Reddit and 4chan.

The leaks reveal the evolution of Fuecoco, new forms, items, and unseen Pokémon called Flamigo and Tarountula, and a map of Paldea. Players can expect these images to be taken down and reposted elsewhere in the coming days, and more information and leaks to come as we approach the game’s release in the coming weeks.

This isn’t the first time Pokémon has suffered a leak. In the last few days, we saw Gimmighoul leak before its official reveal. In July 2022, we saw a significant leak that included information on the Pokedex, new Pokémon, new evolutions, and story details.

Take the new leaks and information with a healthy pinch of salt, as it is unclear if they are legit. Players who want to avoid spoilers from the new leaks should be careful on social media, avoid Pokémon subreddits, mute keywords and phrases associated with the game, and not click or check links that may include information about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.